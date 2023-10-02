Relatives remember Merced Family who were kidnapped, killed 1 year ago

Relatives of the family kidnapped and killed in Merced County are remembering their loved ones nearly one year since the tragedy.

On Oct. 3, 2022, brothers Amandeep Singh and Jasdeep Singh, his wife Jasleen Kaur, and their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped from a business on Dickenson Ferry Road.

The four were eventually found in an Orchard near Dos Palos.

Authorities say a former employee of the family's trucking company Jesus Manuel Salgado and his brother, Alberto Salgado, were responsible for the murders.