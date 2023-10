A man has died after being hit while crossing a Merced County highway.

Man hit and killed by car in Merced County, CHP says

It happened at about 11:30 pm Wednesday on Highway 165, north of Highway 140.

The California Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man from Stevinson was walking across the southbound lane of Highway 165 when he was hit by an oncoming car.

He suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation