MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP Officers are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.It happened before 10 pm Sunday night on southbound Interstate 5 near Volta Road. That's just south of Los Banos.Officers say a 63-year-old man was wandering in the middle of the lanes on I-5 when he was struck and killed.Investigators say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the crash.