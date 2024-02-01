Merced County preparing for severe weather

Although the county is ready for whatever the storm may bring, they still want everyone to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Preparations were underway in Merced County on Tuesday ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.

Preparations were underway in Merced County on Tuesday ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.

Preparations were underway in Merced County on Tuesday ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.

Preparations were underway in Merced County on Tuesday ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations were underway in Merced County on Tuesday ahead of a potentially dangerous storm.

Sierra Construction Company was hired by Merced County to help clear out brush from Miles Creek in Planada.

It's part of the preparation for the atmospheric river expected to make its way through the North Valley.

"Essentially, what we're helping with is to control the vegetation that's been growing on the sides, to help the flow of water," said Danny Pelayo with Sierra Construction Company.

Sandbags lining the creek also help residents feel safer.

"I'm very grateful that they're out there doing that. I think it brings a lot of peace of mind for everybody," said Pastor Rick Reagan.

"It looks like they're preparing. And I know last time, it looked like everybody helped each other out. And so, I think they're ready if something comes that seems like a disaster," added Anna Alkema, a Planada resident.

Last winter, powerful storms left parts of Merced County underwater, including Planada.

SkyView 30 video shows the destruction the small community suffered.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says that won't happen with this round of wet weather.

"I had people up in the area yesterday from the state and our local OES Director. They've checked out the reservoir at Lake McClure, and there's plenty of room," said Warnke.

The City of Merced has also been taking steps to prepare its waterways.

Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield says officers have been out talking to people experiencing homelessness to ensure they don't take cover around creek beds that could become dangerous during the storms.

"The best way we can keep our citizens safe is by preparing, working together and having a game plan for when those incidents occur," said Stanfield.

Although the county is ready for whatever the storm may bring, they still want everyone to be prepared and have an exit plan in case of an emergency.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.