Merced firefighters rescue 3 dogs from apartment fire

The dogs were saved thanks to pet rescue kits donated by a local Girl Scouts troop.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters saved three small dogs from an apartment fire in Merced on Wednesday.

Crews arrived at the Park View Estates on Loughborough Drive near R Street in the afternoon to find heavy black smoke pouring out of the window of an upstairs apartment.

First responders say there were no people inside the unit, but the 3 pets did require oxygen, and all are expected to be okay, thanks in part to the pet rescue kits that were donated by a local Girl Scouts troop.

The cause of the fire is still not known but crews were able to contain the flames to one unit.
