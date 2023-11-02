WATCH LIVE

New electric buses now being used in Merced County

The Merced County Association of Governments says the goal is to transition the current fleet to all-electric buses by 2040.

Thursday, November 2, 2023 11:33AM
New electric buses now being used in Merced County
New battery-powered buses are rolling out in Merced County. These are the first electric vehicles to join the fleet.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- New battery-powered buses are rolling out in Merced County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for the five Zero-Emissions buses picking up riders in the region.

These are the first electric vehicles to join the fleet.

They'll be on routes between Merced and Planada and out to the UC campus in northern Merced.

The buses are quieter, and their use will result in cleaner air.

The funds for the buses came from the local Measure V sales tax, which helped secure federal grant money.

The Merced County Association of Governments says the goal is to transition the current fleet to all-electric buses by 2040.

