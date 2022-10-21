Haunted house opens at Merced College Theatre

Students perform in the interactive attraction, with creatures lurking behind every corner.

"The Last Masquerade" features vampires, moving statues and other scares in an elaborate maze.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spooky haunted house is now open at the Merced College Theatre.

But the experience can be tailored to guests looking for a milder scare.

All you have to do is request a bracelet that will alert the actors to continue a chilling but fun experience..

It runs through the 23rd, and then again from October 27 to the 30th.

Tickets cost $5.