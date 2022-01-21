society

Volunteer group providing warm showers for those experiencing homelessness in Merced

EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteer group providing warm showers for those experiencing homelessness in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of volunteers is spreading some love in the form of a shower.

Love INC of Greater Merced is providing people experiencing homelessness with a place to take a weekly shower.

Volunteers with the North Valley church ministry built a mobile shower facility which they set up at the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center on 12th street.

They are there every Thursday morning from 8 am to 11 am.

People without a home can come by to take a warm shower. They'll also receive clothes, shoes and hygiene kits.

The group reached a milestone on Thursday, providing its 300th shower to Merced's homeless.

"I am very happy that after having this idea for over 20 years, that we've actually been able to achieve a better life for the homeless here in our community, and they have something to look forward to," said Eric Swenson with Love INC.

The group has also been able to help some of the people they serve get jobs.

Love INC is currently building a larger shower trailer so they can double the number of showers they provide.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedhomelesssociety
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Firefighters escort fallen CAL FIRE captain back to Fresno
Letter from WWII soldier delivered to his family 76 years later
Action News Morning Update
Good Samaritan helps relight Fresno Christmas tree
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Show More
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
California water districts will get more supply than planned
Pick your own citrus at this Valley farm
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Video shows catalytic converter theft in Fresno in less than 2 minutes
More TOP STORIES News