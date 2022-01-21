Volunteer group providing warm showers for those experiencing homelessness in Merced

Love INC of Greater Merced is providing people experiencing homelessness with a place to take a weekly shower.
Volunteers with the North Valley church ministry built a mobile shower facility which they set up at the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center on 12th street.
They are there every Thursday morning from 8 am to 11 am.
People without a home can come by to take a warm shower. They'll also receive clothes, shoes and hygiene kits.
The group reached a milestone on Thursday, providing its 300th shower to Merced's homeless.
"I am very happy that after having this idea for over 20 years, that we've actually been able to achieve a better life for the homeless here in our community, and they have something to look forward to," said Eric Swenson with Love INC.
The group has also been able to help some of the people they serve get jobs.
Love INC is currently building a larger shower trailer so they can double the number of showers they provide.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website here.