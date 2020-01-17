Merced identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks

Merced Police have arrested two people they say stole several people's mail and identities.Police say 34-year-old Rosalinda Garcia and 36-year-old Mark Fenton were found to have more than 80 credit cards, 100 checks, and vehicle registration paperwork, all stolen or obtained illegally, in their Merced house.Equipment used to make false checks was also found at their residence.Police started investigating in November when multiple victims reported that mail had been stolen from their homes, which led to their identities being stolen.Unauthorized credit cards were being opened in their names and money was being taken from their checking accounts.Fenton and Garcia have both been booked into Merced County Jail on multiple theft-related charges.Those with information about this crime are urged to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at (209) 388-7771 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.