Merced makes Thrillist's Coolest Small Cities list for second year in a row

Merced has made the Thrillist List of coolest small cities for the second year in a row.

Merced has made the Thrillist List of coolest small cities for the second year in a row.

Merced has made the Thrillist List of coolest small cities for the second year in a row.

Merced has made the Thrillist List of coolest small cities for the second year in a row.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced made the Thrillist List of coolest small cities for the second time.

The list looks at cities across the U.S. that have small communities but still have a big enough metro area to keep up with big-city living.

City officials are happy to be back on the list and say it's good that Merced is getting recognition.

" [ Thrillist ] even identified the vista, there is quite a bit to do," Merced deputy city manager Frank Quintero said.

The list also mentioned people looking for vintage finds to head over to the Merced Antique Mall or Second Time Around.

And, if you're looking for a place to get cocktails or a nice brew, Native Son and 17th street public house are go-to's.

To view the full list, click here.