Man arrested in connection deadly December 2022 stabbing in Merced

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 12:26PM
Police have a man in custody accused of murder last December in the North Valley.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a man in custody accused of murder last December in the North Valley.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Alexander Morales on Monday in east Merced.

He's accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love on December 21.

It happened on B Street and Cemetery Road.

Officers found Love suffering from stab wounds.

He later died at the hospital

26-year-old Jose Joya-Flores and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were also identified as suspects in Love's murder.

The two were already arrested and remain in custody.

Morales was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
