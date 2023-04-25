Police have a man in custody accused of murder last December in the North Valley.

Man arrested in connection deadly December 2022 stabbing in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a man in custody accused of murder last December in the North Valley.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Alexander Morales on Monday in east Merced.

He's accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love on December 21.

It happened on B Street and Cemetery Road.

Officers found Love suffering from stab wounds.

He later died at the hospital

26-year-old Jose Joya-Flores and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were also identified as suspects in Love's murder.

The two were already arrested and remain in custody.

Morales was booked into the Merced County Jail.