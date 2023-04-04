New bike shop in Merced aims to promote healthy lifestyles

A new bike shop is focused on getting kids and young adults excited to ride around the city of Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bike shop is focused on getting kids and young adults excited to ride around the city of Merced.

"Adventum Bikes" just opened its doors on G Street, south of Olive Avenue.

The family-run business is aiming to give the community more tools for living healthy lifestyles.

On top of selling all kinds of bicycles, the store also offers rental services starting this upcoming weekend.

"We rent non-electric bikes and e-bikes as well, either hourly or non-hourly," says store manager Severino Ramirez. "We also service bikes, we can do breaks, maintain breaks, change tires, intertubes and all the etcetera of the bikes."

The bike shop is also a proud women-owned business.