73-year-old man shot and killed by Merced police officers identified

When officers got to the scene and went to talk to the man, they said he came at them with a knife.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime scene tape and first responders covered the area where Merced Police shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

Officers say around 1 am, they received a call from a driver about someone jumping out in front of their car near M Street and Loughborough Drive.

The driver said they were forced to swerve to avoid him.

When the first two officers got to the scene, they say the man charged at them with a knife.

Both officers fired at the suspect, and he died at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has now identified the man who died as 73-year-old Gilbert Garibay.

"Why did you shoot my dad? Why did two officers shoot my dad? Why didn't they go up and tase him? My dad is a soft soul," Garibay's daughter, Andrea said.

Garibay's family members say he was out on a walk to clear his mind-- which he did occasionally to help him sleep-- and this walk turned out to be fatal.

"There had to be other things they could've done if they were concerned about anything," Garibay's family member said. "The only knife he ever carried, he was a fisherman, his brother fished with him. He'd have a knife a little pocket knife in his pocket."

Garibay's family says he had no violent history and that he was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

"If you were pulled over broken down on the side of the road, he'd get out of the car and help you fix that car or help push the car. If you're hungry, he'll go over there and give you food," Andrea said.

Andrea is who found her dad at the scene and wants answers from the police.

"Where did he get shot? What happened? You know, I don't know. Nothing," Andrea said.

