MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 65-year-old woman died at a hospital after being hit by a car in Merced on Wednesday morning.It happened after 2 am on Childs Avenue and N Street.Witnesses told Merced police the woman had been lying in the road when the driver hit her.Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, where she later died.Officers said the driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.Police are working to determine why the woman was lying in the street.