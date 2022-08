Merced police chief set to retire at end of 2022

The City of Merced's Police Chief is planning to retire at the end of the year. Chief Thomas Cavallero has served in the role since November of 2020.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced's Police Chief is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Chief Thomas Cavallero has served in the role since November of 2020.

City officials say the retirement is planned for December, but an official announcement is expected in the next few weeks.

There's no word yet on who may replace him.