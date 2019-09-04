Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are looking for a 60-year-old missing woman who was diagnosed with dementia.Lori Renee Lewin was last seen in the 600 block of West Yosemite Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.She is 5'7" in height, 150 lbs in weight and has brown hair and hazel eyes.If you see Lewin, you are asked to call the Merced Police Department.