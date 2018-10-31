MISSING PERSON

Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia

The Merced Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man who walked away from the La Sierra Care Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man who walked away from the La Sierra Care Center.

Police say Hong "Frank" Young, 77, was last seen Wednesday night at the care center around 7:00 p.m. They say Young has dementia and short-term memory loss.

Police say he is 5' 8" and weighs 107 lbs. He was last seen wearing a plaid striped shirt and grey pants.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding Young to contact Sgt. Perez at (209) 600-2874 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing persondementiamercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Missing mother, daughter from Oklahoma last seen in LA
More missing person
Top Stories
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
Police warn parents about uptick in auto-pedestrian accidents on Halloween
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna
Show More
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
More News