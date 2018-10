Merced Police need your help to find a suspect they believe got away with a lot of merchandise.In a Facebook post, suspect's photo is from a store surveillance camera. It was March 9th when the Police say he entered Home Depot and left in a white 2003 Chevy Avalanche with $956.00 in merchandise.If anybody knows this person, please call or e-mail Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org