Central Valley Showdown wrestling happening in Merced this weekend

Pro wrestling is coming to the North Valley! Fans are gearing up for the "Central Valley Showdown" this weekend.

Pro wrestling is coming to the North Valley! Fans are gearing up for the "Central Valley Showdown" this weekend.

Pro wrestling is coming to the North Valley! Fans are gearing up for the "Central Valley Showdown" this weekend.

Pro wrestling is coming to the North Valley! Fans are gearing up for the "Central Valley Showdown" this weekend.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pro wrestling is coming to the North Valley!

Fans are gearing up for the "Central Valley Showdown" this weekend.

We sat down with Jason Hastings, the current Blacklist Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, to discuss the event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.