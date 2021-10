Poisonous toxin produced by algae blooms found in Merced River water samples

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office says results from at least one sample of water taken from the south fork of the Merced River returned on Wednesday.It shows high levels of Anatoxin A, a type of poison produced by algae blooms.The California Water Board is urging people to stay out of the water, saying the toxin can make people and animals sick.The water samples were taken after the sudden deaths of a Mariposa County family and their dog Authorities said they are still investigating how the family died. Officials have not said if the toxins were a factor in their deaths.Campgrounds and recreational areas along the river between Briceburg and Bagby are still closed.The closure will stay in effect through at least September 17th.