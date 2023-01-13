More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.

Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple evacuation orders earlier this week.

Officials are asking those who are allowed to return home to stay off flooded roadways.

Evacuation orders have now been lifted in the following areas:

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Corona Court

Mariette Ave

Willowbrook Drive

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creekside Drive

Dry Creek Court

Willowbrook Ave

Silver Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59 remains under an evacuation order.