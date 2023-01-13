More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple evacuation orders earlier this week.
Officials are asking those who are allowed to return home to stay off flooded roadways.
Evacuation orders have now been lifted in the following areas:
Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59 remains under an evacuation order.