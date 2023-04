Police say a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were walking when someone shot them.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Merced early Thursday morning.

Authorities say it happened just before 5 am near E. 12th St. and G St.

Police say a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were walking when someone shot them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Merced police.