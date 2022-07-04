33-year-old security guard speaks out after stabbing at Merced grocery store

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grocery store security guard is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed on the job.

The father of four shared his story with Action News.

33-year-old Ryan Attebery describes last Wednesday's incident as the most painful and scariest time in his life.

Attebery has worked at the Food for Less store for two months but has been a security guard since 2016.

Last week, he confronted a suspect who was trying to steal meat.

The two got into some kind of a fight and as Attebery went to pick up his hat, he was stabbed.

"He actually broke my ribs and my lungs, so I haven't been able to use the right side of my body much," he said. "The pain is something I don't wish on anybody."

Attebery says the internal bleeding has stopped, but he's unsure when he's going to be released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up.
