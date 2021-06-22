Society

City of Merced offering swim lessons for kids of all ages

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids are back in the pool and ready for some splashing fun in the North Valley.

The City of Merced is offering swim lessons for kids of all ages. The classes include Parent and Me, tiny tots, beginner and stroke technique.

The lessons are just $10 each.

Organizers say it's important to get your little one familiar with the water again.

If you'd like to sign up for lessons you can visit their website.

You can also call 209-385-6978.

