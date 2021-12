MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special toy drive is underway to hand out gifts for the Merced City School District and its students.People lined up at the Walgreens Parking Lot on Olive and G street on Saturday and dropped off any toys they have for kids.The event was held by Carnales Unidos - a low rider car club in Merced.If you couldn't make it Saturday, you can still make donations by contacting the club on social media.The toys will be handed out to children on December 18th at Tenaya Middle School.