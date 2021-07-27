homicide

Merced police identify suspect involved in murder of teenager near Walmart parking lot

Police say his death was the eighth homicide in Merced so far this year, compared to a total of 9 for all of last year.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have identified a man they believe was involved in the murder of a teenager earlier this month.

The victim, 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater, was shot and killed on July 19 when someone fired into his car near the Walmart parking lot on Loughborough Drive.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris of Merced in connection with that incident.

They are asking for the public's help to find Harris and are urging anyone with information about the homicide to contact Detective Radke at 209-385-7725 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

Hernandez was a football player at Atwater High School who graduated in 2020.

Police say his death was the eighth homicide in Merced so far this year, compared to a total of nine for all of last year.

