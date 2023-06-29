WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

95 pounds of meth found inside semi-truck in Kern County: CHP

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 4:25AM

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement seized nearly 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in the Valley.

The California Highway Patrol stopped a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 5 near the Stockdale Highway in Kern County around 12:15 Tuesday night.

The officer noted signs of criminal activity and asked to search the vehicle.

Officials say a K9 unit responded and found about 95 pounds of meth inside suitcases the semi was carrying.

The driver was taken into custody and booked in Kern County Jail for several drug charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW