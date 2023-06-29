95 pounds of meth found inside semi-truck in Kern County: CHP

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement seized nearly 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in the Valley.

The California Highway Patrol stopped a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 5 near the Stockdale Highway in Kern County around 12:15 Tuesday night.

The officer noted signs of criminal activity and asked to search the vehicle.

Officials say a K9 unit responded and found about 95 pounds of meth inside suitcases the semi was carrying.

The driver was taken into custody and booked in Kern County Jail for several drug charges.