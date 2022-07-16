immigration reform

Mexican consulates now helping to expedite US immigration applications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mexican consulates in the U.S., including the one in Fresno, have been offering expedited Proof of Criminal Records services since the beginning of the year.

The legal document is one of many needed to complete immigration applications for the US.

In the past, people had to wait up to four weeks to receive their records.

Now it can be done in 24 - 48 hours.

Oscar Sanchez works at the consulate, where the new service has been well-received.

"They are now excited that they don't have to wait a lot of time and they don't have to incur mailing expenses and rely on a third person to get the document right now, they can do it by themselves. And their presence here at the consulate is just as good as if they weren't doing it in person in Mexico," says Sanchez.

The consulate estimates 1.5 million Mexicans live in the area they serve - and they assist over a thousand people per week.

Eight to 10 of those requests are for the Criminal Record Form.

"Normally, once they get the acceptance from immigration, they are just willing to get things done. And they have to comply with a number of documents. And one of them is the proof of criminal record," says Sanchez.

The document is required by the US Citizen and Immigration Services before they can issue permanent residency.

It can also be used for employment purposes.

People looking to complete the form should have legal documents ready, including a Mexican passport, I.D., voter registration, and license.

No appointment is needed to get a copy of the document. The consulate is open weekdays from 7 am to noon. Details can be found here.

