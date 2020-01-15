Authorities searching for California couple who may be missing in Tijuana

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. -- Authorities are searching for a Southern California couple who may be missing in Tijuana.

Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen left Friday morning to check on a property they own at the Mexican border city.

According to one of their daughters, they made it to Tijuana and were supposed to head right back to Garden Grove that same day.

But the couple has not returned and no one has been able to contact them.

Mexican police, the FBI and the U.S. State Department are attempting to find them.

Garden Grove police detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News