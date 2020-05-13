Fresno City Council

Protestors urging Fresno to reopen businesses try entering Council President Miguel Arias' home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miguel Arias tells ABC30 that a group of protestors approached his house on Tuesday and tried to enter. Arias said that he contacted police shortly after.



At least one of the protestors has contacted ABC30 to say that they were assaulted by Arias.

The protestors had come to Arias's home to urge him to reopen businesses to lift restrictions in the City of Fresno.

Fresno Police have confirmed that there are officers responding to the situation.

Arias also told ABC30 that some of the protestors at his home are the same people who are urging the City of Fresno to reopen businesses.

Fresno Police say they are also protecting the homes of other city leaders at this time as a precaution.
