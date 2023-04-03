Millerton Lake welcomes visitors as summer hours go into effect

The sun was shining on Sunday afternoon as people made their way to Millerton Lake now that the park has extended its hours for the summer season.

Rangers are expected to be monitoring the area to make sure people are staying safe while on the water.

Clovis resident Bo Olsen visited to take pictures and videos for a school project. He's eager to get back on the water after a wet winter season.

"Weather is starting to get a little better, we've been pretty cold here the last couple of months, but I'm excited to get back out onto the lake and go wakeboarding," said Olsen.

While Olsen was enjoying the view. Other people were getting on the water with their boats.

"Finally stopped raining so I thought I'd pull my boat out of storage," said Fresno resident Steve Wharton.

He has been boating at Millerton Lake for about four years. Wharton said the Central Valley offers so much to do outdoors.

"I'm pretty excited. I was actually up skiing at China Peak yesterday and out on the water today, so making it one of those good California weekends," said Wharton.

Meanwhile, park officials say roughly a few thousand people have shown up on opening weekend.

Although the number is low, park supervisor Steve Barber says more people are expected to come to the lake next weekend.

"If you're gonna be out on the water boating, alcohol and boating do not mix," said Barber.

Rangers are expected to be monitoring the area to make sure people are staying safe while on the water. As far as what to expect from Millerton Lake this season, Barber said you might not want to take a swim just yet.

"The water on Millerton Lake will be cold for significantly longer than what most people are used to. We can probably expect cold water coming down from the San Joaquin River watershed to be fairly cold, pretty frigid well into summer, late June, maybe even July, all that snow coming down the river," said Barber.

He expects the lake to be a full water year as the snow continues to melt. The summer hours for Millerton Lake are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer season.

