Waterways like rivers and lakes across Central California are popular spots to cool off, especially during this triple-digit heat.

First responders urging people to be safe when cooling off in the water this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Waterways like rivers and lakes across Central California are popular spots to cool off, especially during this triple-digit heat.

Fresno County's Millerton Lake is expecting an uptick in visitor and boat traffic this weekend.

The park is urging people to be safe, by wearing a life vest, staying hydrated and away from the water if you don't know how to swim, because these waters have already proven deadly.

A 25-year-old Fresno man drowned over the 4th of July weekend.

"The critical incident that comes with drownings or any type of fatality that definitely impacts public safety that impacts emergency services, we wear that. Having to respond and interact with the deceased, family and witnesses that are there," explains Sgt. Steve Barber with the California state parks at Millerton Lake.

Ryan Pratt has been paddle boarding at Millerton Lake for the last 15 years.

He says he has seen it all, "I've pulled kids out of the water before on my paddle board, many times. I can think of three that I have pulled out. Kids that were out swimming their parents weren't paying attention, and they were trying to swim across." Ryan continues, "A lot of times they are over there drinking and having a good time, they get their stereo turned up."

What's most upsetting Ryan says, is it's all avoidable, "It makes me sick to my stomach sometimes because I can see what's going on, I can see the potential of what could happen."

The Fresno Fire Department has had seven water rescue calls in the last fourteen days.

And over forty since the start of the year.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief, Dan O'Meara, says "Unfortunately we have also had some body recoveries which stresses to people, please stay out of the water, stay out of the canal and the rivers."

The San Joaquin River in Fresno County remains open. The Kings River is still closed.

In Tulare County, the Kaweah River is open to commercial water rafters, and experienced kayakers. What is known as Tulare Lake is closed to everyone.

In Kings County, everywhere above the Lemoore Weir on the Main Kings River is closed. This includes Dutch John Cut, Cole Slough and in the South Fork Kings River below the Empire Weir #2.

Canals are also off-limits to everyone.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.