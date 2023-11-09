2 minors arrested for vandalizing Goshen church, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two minors were arrested for vandalizing a church in Goshen on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Mount Zion Church on Avenue 308 near Road 72 this afternoon.

Pictures from authorities show several rocks among the shattered windows.

The damages are estimated more than one thousand dollars.

Investigators identified two boys as suspects and later arrested them at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.