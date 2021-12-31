Miss Clovis holding blanket drive to help foster youth

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many of us view the holidays as a time for some rest and relaxation, Miss Clovis is keeping busy.Caleigh Alday's latest project is a blanket drive for foster youth.It's a personal topic because her grandma grew up in foster care."My grandmother is my hero, so I wanted to honor her, her legacy and what she's still doing," she said.So, why blankets?Alday says it supports a foster child's emotional wellbeing."They love bringing blankets to court or they love having blankets when they're meeting the foster parents for the first time, or their adoptive parents," she said. "They love to hold on to something for comfort, for protection. Any type of security and stability, that's what they need."To accomplish her mission, Alday is getting some help from her grandma's old friends."The Clovis Police Department has been part of my family as well," she said. "After foster care, she found her first job at the Clovis Police Department, in records.""We were contacted by Miss Clovis and she was very adamant that she wanted to do something for the community," says Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch. "It's something that helps and benefits everybody in our community and we feel that's very important."If you have items you'd like to donate, you can stop by the Clovis Police and Fire HQ on Fifth Street.The drive runs through January 16."Gently used or new blankets are preferred, obviously," Alday said. "I'm going to wash all of them as well before I turn them in."It's your chance to start the new year with an act of kindness."Even though it's a small material for us, it's a huge impact for them," Alday said.