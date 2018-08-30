Missing 16-year-old found with coach in Stockton home

The 16-year-old girl who went missing with her former wrestling coach has been found safe.Authorities said the coach and teen were found together at a home in Stockton.Alexus Arther went missing last Wednesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office believed she was traveling with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya. He was a volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin High School the same school Alexus was attending.According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Maglaya is in custody. Authorities think the two may have been in a romantic relationship.In a tearful interview, her parents pleaded with the public for help."Bring my daughter home. I just want to see her face, I just want to hear her voice. I don't know, it just hurts me to come home and you see your child every day and then one day she disappears," said Alexus' mom Iris Arther.Alexus is back home safe with her family.