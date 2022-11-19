Missing at-risk 70-year-old woman found after public asked to help

70-year-old Elva Hernandez was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near W. Stuart Ave. in Fresno.

70-year-old Elva Hernandez was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near W. Stuart Ave. in Fresno.

70-year-old Elva Hernandez was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near W. Stuart Ave. in Fresno.

70-year-old Elva Hernandez was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near W. Stuart Ave. in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has found the missing 70-year-old woman who was diagnosed with dementia.

Elva Hernandez was found Saturday evening on Herndon and Delno Avenue in Fresno. She was returned

Earlier today, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced Hernandez was missing and asked for the public's help.

Deputies, along with members of the search and rescue team, were looking for Hernandez.

She went missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of W. Stuart Avenue near Maroa and Bullard Avenue in Fresno.