Fresno County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Deputies say Brody Musgrave left his house on Thursday along Sierra Ave., between West and Fruit.

Authorities say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on Musgrave's location is asked to contact authorities immediately.