Hiker found safe 2 days after being separated from family in Huntington Lake area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team found a missing hiker who had been stranded in freezing conditions for two days.The sheriff's helicopter spotted 49-year-old Jolly Bose near Ershim Lake this afternoon.Bose was separated from her hiking group on Sunday in the Huntington Lake area.Rescue officials say more than five inches of snow fell and temperatures stayed in the teens while Bose was missing.She wasn't injured and didn't require any medical attention after being rescued.