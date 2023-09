Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a hunter who went missing Sunday.

Missing hunter in Tulare County found safe, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hunter who was reported missing in Tulare County has been found safe.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old Juan Duron Velasquez was found Thursday morning about 1,500 feet above Ruby Creek.

Sunday morning, he was separated from his hunting group in the Johnsondale area.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter is being used to get him out of the area.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.