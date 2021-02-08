Police looking for 2 young brothers missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two children who have been missing since Sunday evening.

13-year-old Noah Falcon and his brother 11-year-old Joshua Falcon were last seen at about 6 pm riding their skateboard and scooter on N. Warren Ave. near Olive and West in central Fresno.

Noah is 5'9" tall, weighs 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a blue Jordan jacket, white and blue jeans, white shoes, and riding a grey skateboard.

Joshua is 4'8" tall, weighs 90 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, red and black high-top Nikes, and riding a blue Razor scooter.

Neighbors say the boys often hang out with friends in the Parkway area.
