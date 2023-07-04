Search continues for missing man in Fresno County canal

The search continued Monday for a man who went missing near a canal in Fresno County over the weekend.

Officials believe the man could have become trapped in the tunnel that goes under the Friant-Kern Canal.

Around 8 pm Saturday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was told a man, identified by family as 53-year-old Ramon Mendoza, had possibly gone to the Enterprise Canal near the Friant-Kern Canal to look for a shoe he lost.

When he hadn't returned, his family went looking for him.

That's when the almost two-day search effort started.

Monday morning, the sheriff's office sent its Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) into the canal to search for Mendoza.

When the sheriff's office was called Saturday, they said it was too dark to send divers or the ROV into the water.

Crews walked the banks and a drone flew overhead but nothing was found.

On Sunday, the search resumed with divers and the ROV.

"We were out here yesterday for about 8 hours we have an ROV, remote operated vehicle, that we've been running in through the canal," explained Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Stricker.

The sheriff's office says Mendoza's bike was found along the canal near a tunnel that goes under the Friant-Kern Canal, creating obstacles in the search.

Officials believe he could have become trapped in the tunnel.

"FID's got an excavator out here clearing the debris that could potentially entangle somebody and they've also dropped the water," said Sgt. Stricker.

The Fresno Irrigation District shut off the water around 2 pm Monday to slow the current, but could only keep it off for two hours.

During that time, crews got into the water, dug out debris, and sent in the ROV.

Once the water is turned on, it could force anything trapped in the tunnel through

The water is back flowing now as crews continue their search.

