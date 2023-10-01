Missing Merced man found dead, deputies say

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who went missing near Highway 152 and Vista Point.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the man who went missing over a week ago has been found dead.

Deputies responded to the San Luis Reservoir at 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man along the northeast bank near the Romero Visitor Center.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team recovered the man and he was later identified as Chang Cheng.

Cheng was last seen fishing in the area of Highway 152 and Vista Point around 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

