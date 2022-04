FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old Fresno man who went missing Thursday.Stanley Gentry was last seen around 8:30 am walking in his neighborhood near Shields and Maple in central Fresno.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Gentry has Schizophrenia and needs his medication immediately.He is six-foot-four and 230 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.