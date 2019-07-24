Missing Tulare boy found safe, police say

UPDATE: The Tulare Police Department says the missing boy has been found safe.Police say they know everyone wants to know details of what happened but respect the family at this time.They say the most important thing is he is safe and healthy.---The Tulare Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing child.Police say the boy was last seen in the area of Alpine and Laspina.He's reportedly wearing green shorts and a green shirt with black sleeves with a monster truck on it.If you see him or have any information, please contact the Tulare Police Department 559-685-2300.