Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 65-year-old woman.

Authorities say Keith-Ann Reid left her house near Tyler Road around 8 am on Monday, August 17, and has not been seen since.

They say Reid suffers from Alzheimer's and also has short-term memory loss. She is known to leave her house and walk around North Merced.

Anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmerced countymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
CA's 2020 wildfire season is worse than 2019's, Newsom says
Unhealthy air quality continues in the Valley as smoke expands to other states
Show More
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Valley school districts see some issues during Zoom outage
Video shows person stealing from home of wildfire evacuee
More TOP STORIES News