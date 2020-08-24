Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 65-year-old woman.Authorities say Keith-Ann Reid left her house near Tyler Road around 8 am on Monday, August 17, and has not been seen since.They say Reid suffers from Alzheimer's and also has short-term memory loss. She is known to leave her house and walk around North Merced.Anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.