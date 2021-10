MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for two months.Detectives say 35-year-old Shannon Ward was last seen in the city of Merced in February.She is about 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.Police are searching for more evidence to help determine her whereabouts.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Merced Police Department.