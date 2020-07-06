missing person

Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest

Family members say they haven't heard from Sandra Hughes since June 26.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rescue crews are searching for a missing woman in the Sierra National Forest.

Family members say they haven't heard from Sandra Hughes since June 26.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office reached out to Hughes' relatives on Thursday, saying her camp, documents, and personal information were found in the area of Johnson Meadows, between Beasore and Minarets roads.

Officials say the campsite was disheveled. Hughes' car was found in the Ciquito Creek area on Sunday morning, but authorities say there is still no sign of her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countysierramissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Gruesome details show how Texas soldier may have been killed
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Search resumes for Texas soldier missing for 2 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Show More
Highway 180 in Fresno Co. to reopen as crews work to contain brush fire
Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
Work continues on Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Fresno
65-year-old man beat and robbed at his Tulare Co. fruit stand, police say
More TOP STORIES News