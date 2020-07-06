Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rescue crews are searching for a missing woman in the Sierra National Forest.Family members say they haven't heard from Sandra Hughes since June 26.The Madera County Sheriff's Office reached out to Hughes' relatives on Thursday, saying her camp, documents, and personal information were found in the area of Johnson Meadows, between Beasore and Minarets roads.Officials say the campsite was disheveled. Hughes' car was found in the Ciquito Creek area on Sunday morning, but authorities say there is still no sign of her.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.