Fresno community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Americans across the country and here in the Valley are paying tribute to civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A community march took place in downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

It began at Fresno City Hall before ending at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, where a program celebrating Doctor King's legacy is happening.

The program will include speakers, dancers, and other tributes, highlighting Dr. King's continued inspiration throughout the Valley community.