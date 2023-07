TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple crews are battling a mobile home fire in Porterville.

The fire broke out Sunday night in the area of East Crabtree Avenue and South Rocky Hill Street.

A total of eight engines from Tulare Fire, Porterville Fire and CALFIRE, a battalion chief and water tender are battling the flames.

Officials are concerned of the fire spreading and the health risks fire crews face with the dangerous heat wave.

