COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-17

By Ben Tinker, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents mixed on signing up children for COVID vaccine

Moderna has filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.

Pfizer received authorization for people as young as 12 to use its coronavirus vaccine on May 10.

The other COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the United States, made by Johnson & Johnson, is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldteenagers
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno County Health officials bracing for winter surge of COVID cases
Tips for keeping your holiday gatherings safe
Adventist Health mobile unit making healthcare accessible
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News